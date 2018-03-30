Jose Mourinho gives Man Utd injury update ahead of Swansea game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has provided his side’s team news ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Speaking at his press conference this lunchtime, Mourinho confirmed that defenders Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have both recovered from injuries and are available to face the Swansea.

Argentina international Rojo is in line for a first appearance since signing a new contract with the Red Devils.

Mourinho also indicated that Ashley Young could feature, despite the knee injury he sustained in the closing stages of England’s 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley in midweek.

The United boss also revealed that defender Daley Blind and reserve goalkeeper Sergio Romero are the only players unavailable for selection. That would suggest that everyone other than Young came through their international games unscathed.

It also means that midfielder Ander Herrera has recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in the first leg of the Champions League tie against Sevilla, and that Scott McTominay has shaken off the injury he picked up on international duty with Scotland.