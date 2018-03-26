Juventus and Man Utd vying to sign Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is a transfer target for Juventus and Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The Wales international would reportedly cost his high-profile suitors around £35m. He is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has so far been able to strike a deal for an extension.

That situation has attracted the attention of Juve and United.

The Serie A champions are hopeful of signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on a free transfer this summer. They want Ramsey to partner the Germany international in a new-look midfield.

And United boss Jose Mourinho has apparently earmarked the 27-year-old as his preferred replacement for club record signing Paul Pogba if the France international is offloaded at the end of the season.

Ramsey famously turned down a move to United during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge and instead opted to join Arsenal from Cardiff City in a £4.8m deal in 2008.