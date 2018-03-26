Kieran Tierney: Man Utd step up interest

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Celtic starlet Kieran Tierney, according to the Daily Record.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a new left-back in the summer transfer window, with winger Ashley Young currently manager Jose Mourinho’s first-choice in that position.

Scotland international Tierney has been touted as a possible target, but Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose, Juventus’ Alex Sandro and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon were thought to be higher on United’s hit-list.

But Tierney’s name is reportedly being pushed strongly by the Premier League side’s scouting team, who are impressed by the 20-year-old’s versatility.

Although predominantly a left-back, he can also operate at right-back or centre-back, and is comfortable in various tactical systems.

Tierney signed a new six-year contract last October and is tied to Celtic until June 2023.

But United’s spending power is such that the Scottish champions would struggle to resist any serious approach. A fee of more than £20m could be enough to seal the deal.