Liverpool confident of signing Jack Butland

Liverpool are confident they will be able to sign Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the England international in recent weeks and are reportedly now closing in on his signing.

Butland, aged 24, is also believed to be a target for Arsenal, but is said to favour a switch to Anfield to work with Jurgen Klopp.

Stoke are resigned to losing their prize asset, but will demand a world-record fee for a goalkeeper before they agree to sell him. Manchester City’s Ederson, signed from Benfica for £34.7m last summer, is currently the world’s most expensive keeper.

Liverpool have also been tracking Ederson’s Brazil national team colleague Alisson, of Italian side Roma, but have decided to make Butland their preferred target on the basis of his proven Premier League experience.

Butland is set to go to the World Cup with England this summer and could be Gareth Southgate’s first-choice keeper.