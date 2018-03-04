Liverpool leading the race to sign Jean-Michael Seri

Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The Ivory Coast international, aged 26, is reportedly also wanted by Manchester United, while a proposed transfer to Barcelona collapsed last summer.

And north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the former Paços de Ferreira player.

But the Reds, who are likely to need a replacement for Emre Can ahead of next season, are now said to be leading the race to sign Seri.

Can is expected to join Italian champions Juventus on a free transfer when he contract expires this summer.

The report claims manager Jurgen Klopp wants to rebuild his midfield around Seri, Southampton’s Mario Lemina and Naby Keita, whose signing from RB Leipzig has already been agreed.

Captain Jordan Henderson’s fitness has been an issue in recent seasons, while James Milner celebrated his 32nd birthday earlier this year.