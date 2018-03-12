Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher apologises for spitting at 14-year-old girl after Man Utd game

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has apologised after spitting towards a 14-year-old girl and her family.

The ex-England international was driving back to Merseyside after watching his old side lose 2-1 to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

Carragher spat from his car window after reportedly being goaded by the occupants of another vehicle. The incident was caught on camera and has been reported by several newspapers this morning.

Writing on Twitter, the Sky Sports pundit said: “Totally out of order and I’ve apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies.”