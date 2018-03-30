Liverpool linked with £87m bid for Timo Werner

Liverpool are lining up an £87m bid for Germany international Timo Werner, according to the Bild.

The German tabloid claims Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to add the RB Leipzig star to his attack ahead of the 2018/19 campaign. Werner would add competition for Roberto Firmino as the focal point of Liverpool’s strikeforce.

Klopp is reportedly already in contact with Werner’s agent Karlheinz Forster.

Werner has already stated that he will definitely be at Leipzig next season. It remains to be seen whether a massive bid would convince the Bundesliga side to move him on sooner than planned.

The 22-year-old is set to star for Germany at this summer’s World Cup in Russia. He has scored 11 goals and bagged three assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also reported to be interested in Werner, so his future could be closely aligned to Robert Lewandowski’s. The Polish striker is tipped to leave Bayern for Madrid this summer.