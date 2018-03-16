Liverpool vs Man City in Champions League quarter-finals

The two remaining Premier League teams in this season’s Champions League have been drawn against each other in the quarter-finals.

There will definitely be an English club in the semi-finals after Liverpool and Manchester City were pulled out of the hat to face each other.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds inflicting a first Premier League defeat of the season on Pep Guardiola’s City at Anfield in January. Liverpool were 4-3 winners in a pulsating game on that occasion, so neutrals will be hoping for something similar.

We have been drawn against @LFC in the @ChampionsLeague quarter-finals following today’s #UCLdraw The first leg will take place on Tues 3 April/Weds 4 April The return leg will be a week later on Tues 10 April/Weds 11 April#mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 16, 2018

City were 5-0 winners in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium last September.

The first leg of the quarter final tie will take place at Anfield on Wednesday, April 4. The second leg will be at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 10.

The other ties see Barcelona face Roma, Sevilla play Bayern Munich and, in a repeat of last season’s final, Juventus and Real Madrid going head-to-head.