Liverpool’s Emre Can reacts to transfer rumours

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has taken to social media to react to ongoing speculation about his future.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and widely expected to quit Anfield on a free transfer. He is tipped to join Italian champions Juventus, but runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City have also been linked with Can in the last few days.

Can posted on Instagram as he headed back to Merseyside after international duty. He dismissed “false stories” in the press and said he would no longer be reacting to them.