Liverpool’s Joe Gomez injured 10 minutes into England game

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was forced off just 10 minutes into England’s friendly against the Netherlands this evening after suffering an ankle injury.

The 20-year-old, who was making his second appearance for the national team, fell awkwardly after landing on the ball in the opening stages of the match in Amsterdam.

He hobbled to the sidelines, but was unable to shake off the injury and was replaced by Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.

Anything other than a minor twist could see Gomez miss both legs of Liverpool’s Champions League quarter final against Manchester City. Those games are being played on April 4 and April 10, with a Merseyside derby against Everton taking place between the two legs.

With Nathaniel Clyne out with a long-term injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rotated between Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold as his starting right-back.

The prospect of heading into such a pivotal part of the season without Gomez would be a blow for the Reds.