Lucas Perez planning Arsenal return

Arsenal flop Lucas Perez is hoping to revive his career at the club, according to the Evening Standard.

Perez joined the Gunners from Deportivo La Coruna in a £17.1m deal in August 2016. But he struggled to impose himself on Arsene Wenger’s plans and scored just one goal in 11 Premier League appearances.

He is currently on a season-long loan with his former club Deportivo, but has also been underwhelming on his old stomping ground.

His four goals in 21 La Liga appearances so far this season is a far cry from the 17 goals in 36 games in the 2015/16 season that convinced Wenger to sign him.

Deportivo have neither an option nor an obligation to buy, so Perez is expected to return to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Despite the Gunners reportedly hoping to sell him, Perez is reportedly planning to take a second shot at success with the north Londoners. His has two years to run on his £40,000-a-week contract.