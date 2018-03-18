Luis Enrique would prefer Arsenal job over Chelsea

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is stalling over the Chelsea job while he waits to see what happens at Arsenal, according to the Sunday Star.

The former Spain international has been strongly linked with the Blues, where head coach Antonio Conte is expected to leave his job in the summer.

Despite leading the club to the Premier League title less than 12 months ago, the Italian is set to quit or be sacked after repeatedly clashing with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

But the speculation increasing that long-serving Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will also step down at the end of the season, Enrique is not yet committing to Chelsea.

The 46-year-old is said to favour taking charge at the Emirates Stadium due to Chelsea’s reputation for hiring and firing their managers. That is in stark contrast to Wenger’s 22-year reign at Arsenal.

Enrique is currently taking a year off after his three seasons in charge at Camp Nou.