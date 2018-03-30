Luke Shaw accuses Jose Mourinho of picking on him

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw rounded on manager Jose Mourinho to ask why he was picking on him, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old reacting angrily when Mourinho revealed he was to be substituted at half-time during the FA Cup win over Brighton earlier this month.

He asked his manager: “Why are you always picking on me?”

Mourinho responded by saying Shaw was not defending well enough and that Brighton were getting too much freedom down United’s left flank.

The exchange could reportedly be heard outside the home dressing room at Old Trafford, with Mourinho and Shaw both raising their voices.

It was the pair’s second clash in recent weeks. They had also rowed after Shaw sought assurances over his playing time after the comeback win over Crystal Palace.

Mourinho took that as an opportunity to tell the former Southampton man why he is not a regular starter: the Portuguese coach feels he does not take instructions on board and does not prioritise his defending.

Shaw enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer and could now be offloaded.