Luke Shaw wanted by Spurs and Chelsea

Luke Shaw’s Manchester United career is over and he is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, according to the Daily Star.

The England international, aged 22, was substituted at half-time in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion, then given a public dressing down by Jose Mourinho.

United boss Mourinho claimed Shaw had let him down by failing to follow simple tactical instructions in the first 45 minutes of the 2-0 victory.

That was reportedly the final straw for the Portuguese coach, who has had a series of run-ins with Shaw over the past two seasons.

Mourinho is said to believe he will never be able to fully trust the former Southampton player and is ready to offload him.

Tottenham and Chelsea are both reported to be keen on Shaw. With Mourinho having earmarked Spurs left-back Danny Rose as his preferred replacement for Shaw, the north Londoners might have the edge.

Leicester City and Shaw’s former club Southampton are also tracking him.