Man City and Man Utd vying to sign Ryan Sessegnon

Premier League champions elect Manchester City have joined the race to sign Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Sunday Mirror.

City are now set to go up against rivals Manchester United, who are also admirers of the 17-year-old starlet.

Tottenham Hotspur are also in the running for the England Under-19 international, while European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been monitoring monitored his progress and keeping tabs on his situation.

Sessegnon, a versatile player who can operate anywhere down the left wing, has been a key figure in Fulham’s promotion push. He has scored 13 goals for the Cottagers already this season.

The Championship side are reportedly bracing themselves for bids for Sessegnon this summer, regardless of whether or not they secure a return to the Premier League.

He could potentially play as a marauding full-back or a winger in Pep Guardiola’s system if he made the move to the Etihad Stadium.