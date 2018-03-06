Man Utd and Arsenal battling for Jorginho signing

Napoli midfielder Jorginho is a summer transfer target for Manchester United and Arsenal, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils and the Gunners, along with Premier League rivals Manchester City, are set to battle it out for the Brazil-born Italy international.

Jorginho, aged 26, has been a key performer for high-flying Napoli this season and is now tipped for a £60m move in the next transfer window.

His agent Joao Santos indicated that reports of considerable interest in the player are accurate, but claimed there have been no firm approaches from Premier League clubs so far.

He also suggested that no decision will be made on his client’s future until the end of the season.

Santos reckons an improved contract at Napoli or a transfer elsewhere will both be possibilities at that stage.

Santos told The Sun: “It’s normal for top European clubs to keep players of this type on their radars.

“We’re waiting for May. We hope Napoli can win the league. Then if Napoli wants to renew the contract, we can talk about it.

“The same if they want to sell Jorginho. There are no official and concrete proposals for him from UK.

“I don’t know if De Laurentiis will call me at the end of the season to extend his contract. I suppose that [he will].

“We are available to deal with [the club]. He has become Neapolitan and is in a family. He is a top level player.”

Jorginho has three years to run on his current deal, which expires in June 2021.

Napoli are currently top of the Serie A table, one point ahead of Juventus.