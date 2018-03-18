Man Utd face Spurs in FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United will play Tottenham Hotpsur in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The draw was made this evening after the final quarter-final tie was played.

In the other semi-final Chelsea will take on Southampton.

United will travel to Wembley, where Spurs have been playing their home games this season on either April 21 or 22.

Jose Mourinho’s side booked their spot in the last-four by beating Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford yesterday evening.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic secured victory for the Red Devils.

Earlier in the day, Spurs had recorded a 3-0 victory over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. A Christian Eriksen brace either side of Erik Lamela’s strike saw Mauricio Pochettino’s ease into the semi-finals.

United last won the trophy two years in Louis van Gaal’s final game in charge. Spurs have not lifted the cup since 1991.

Their most recent silverware of any description was the League Cup in 2008.