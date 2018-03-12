Man Utd favourites to sign Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to German publication Kicker.

The Red Devils are reported to be the only side to have expressed a concrete interest in signing the Poland international.

European champions Real Madrid have been strongly linked with a move to sign Lewandowski, but it seems that only United have made an approach at this stage.

Madrid are still undecided over whether to make a move for Lewandowski. They are keen to pursue other options, including Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

But the 29-year-old is under contract at the Allianz Arena until June 2021 and Bayern would be under no obligation to part company with the player.

Lewandowski scored his 100th Bundesliga goal for the Bavarian giants over the weekend. He reached that milestone in a record-breaking 120 games.

He has scored 142 goals in 182 games in all competitions since joining Bayern from domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in July 2014.