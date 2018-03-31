Man Utd keeper planning summer transfer, Arsenal interested

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has set his heart on a summer transfer away from the club, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town this season and has decided to seek regular first-team football to continue his development.

He has reportedly made clear his intention to quit Old Trafford, where he is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Arsenal and Aston Villa are both interested in the England Under-21 international, who was part of England’s Under-20 World Cup-winning squad, while a host of other clubs in England and abroad are monitoring his situation.

United are believed to be preparing a final contract offer in an effort to keep Henderson at the club.

But the likes of David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira and Kieran O’Hara are ahead of him in Jose Mourinho’s pecking order and blocking his route to first-team action.

He joined the Red Devils from Carlisle United as a 14-year-old. He has previously spent time on loan at Stockport County and Grimsby Town.