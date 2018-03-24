Man Utd to launch £40m bid for Douglas Costa

Manchester United are preparing a £40m bid for Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Brazilian star is currently on a season-long loan from the Bundesliga champions to Juventus. But he is expected to move on this summer and United are reportedly hopeful of being able to sign him.

Juve have an option to make Costa’s loan deal permanent, but the report suggests they may not ultimately do so. The Serie A champions’ coach Max Allegri is tipped to leave at the end of the season, so the deal might depend on whether his successor rates Costa.

United are said to be confident they will be able to sign the 27-year-old after receiving encouragement when they made an initial approach to check on his availability.

Costa been monitored by the Red Devils throughout his career with Gremio, Shakhtar Donetsk and Bayern, but a deal has never happened.