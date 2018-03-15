Man Utd linked with £60m move for Chelsea’s Willian

Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian is a £60m summer transfer target for Manchester United, according to The Sun.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring to Old Trafford a player he signed for the Blues from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

United lodged enquiries about the Brazil international’s availability last summer, but were told they had little chance of signing him.

They are now plotting a fresh attempt to sign the 29-year-old in the next transfer window and are not deterred by his £60m valuation.

Willian’s contract at Chelsea runs until June 2020. He is reported to want talks with the club this summer to discuss a bumper new deal.

It is not yet clear whether the Stamford Bridge hierarchy will sanction a new contract. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man will celebrate his 30th birthday in August, and Chelsea rarely offer long-term deals to over-30s.

Willian would be reunited with his former Chelsea team-mates Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic if he does join United.