Man Utd lodge enquiry for Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin

Manchester United have made an approach to check on the availability of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils have reportedly lodged an enquiry and asked to be kept up-to-date with the Spain international’s situation.

Italian champions Juventus remain the favourites to land the 23-year-old.

Bellerin is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until June 2023, but he has been linked with a summer transfer.

He could be sold to help the Gunners fund an overhaul of their squad, with Arsene Wenger’s side now set to finish outside the Premier League’s top four for a second successive season.

United’s first-choice right-back is converted winger Antonio Valencia. The Ecuador international will turn 33 before the start of next season and was criticised by manager Jose Mourinho for his display in last weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton.

But Juve are also keen to strengthen at right-back and are long-term admirers of Bellerin.