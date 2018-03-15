Man Utd make Samuel Umtiti and Toby Alderweireld their top defensive targets

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti and Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld are Manchester United’s top defensive targets ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Independent.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen the heart of their defence, with manager Jose Mourinho keen to find a new partner for Eric Bailly ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Mourinho and his boss Ed Woodward are said to be in agreement that more top quality signings are needed if United are to compete with rivals Manchester City next season. High on the list of priorities is finding an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof at centre-back.

Umtiti and Alderweireld are the preferred options.

France international Umtiti, aged 24, is in his second season at the Camp Nou. He came through the ranks at Lyon and earned his move to Barca after impressing for France at Euro 2016.

Alderweireld, aged 29, has established himself as a key player for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Belgium international previously played for Ajax and Atletico Madrid, and had a loan spell at Southampton before his 2015 move to White Hart Lane.