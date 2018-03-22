Man Utd prepare £50m bid for Raphael Varane

Manchester United are lining up a £50m bid for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to the Daily Mirror.

The France international, who recently confirmed that United had made an approach for him, is back on the Red Devils’ radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manager Jose Mourinho, who gave Varane his debut at Madrid, is keen to strengthen at centre-back this summer and is preparing a fresh attempt to sign him.

The report claims Madrid are willing to sell Varane this summer if they receive an offer in the region of £50m. United are hoping to pay £40m for the 24-year-old.

Varane signed a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu last September and is committed to the European champions until June 2022.

Mourinho is expected to offload England internationals Phil Jones and Chris Smalling in the summer transfer window. He wants to sign a new partner for Eric Bailly at the heart of his defence.