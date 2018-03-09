Man Utd prepare summer bids for Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose

Manchester United are planning a double-swoop on Tottenham Hotspur to land defenders Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose, according to The Sun.

The Spurs pair are both set to be the subject of summer bids from United as Jose Mourinho prepares to strengthen his defence ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Both centre-back Alderweireld and left-back Rose have had injury-hit season.

Belgium international Alderweireld, aged 29, suffered a serious hamstring in November and has featured only occasionally since then. He is currently recovering from injury after a recent setback.

Rose, aged 27, missed the early stages of the season with the knee injury that ruled him for the second-half of the 2016/17 campaign.

After returning to fitness, he has found himself behind Ben Davies in the pecking order for Spurs’ biggest games.

His cause might not have been helped by the controversial interview he gave in August in which he hinted he was keen on a move to United and questioned Tottenham’s ambition.