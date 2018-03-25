Man Utd ready to sell Paul Pogba

Manchester United are set to offload record signing Paul Pogba to fund an overhaul of their squad, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Pogba – an £89m signing from Juventus two years ago – has fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho in recent weeks.

And some of his United team-mates are said to be disappointed that the France international spends more time working on his image than his football.

He is now set to be offloaded to part-finance another £200m of transfer spending.

With Pogba having fallen short of his expectations, Mourinho has reportedly earmarked Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos as the man he wants to run his midfield.

The Red Devils boss is also targeting fellow Madrid player Raphael Varane to strengthen his options at centre-back.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Marquinhos and Marco Verratti are Mourinho’s backup plan if he cannot convince former club Madrid to sell.

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is the other player on United’s radar.