Man Utd readying Alex Sandro and Matteo Darmian swap deal

Manchester United are preparing to launch a summer bid for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Red Devils will reportedly offer Italy international Matteo Darmian as a makeweight to sweeten the deal for the Serie A champions.

Brazil international Sandro, aged 27, was strongly linked with Chelsea last summer, but the Blues were unable to agree a fee with Juve.

The Bianconeri are reportedly demanding a £70m fee for a player they signed three years ago from Porto in a £22m deal. United would reportedly be prepared to match the asking price for the full-back, albeit by offering Darmian in part-exchange.

Darmian, aged 28, played for Juve’s city rivals Torino before joining United in a £12.7m deal in July 2015.

He was signed by Louis van Gaal and has fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho. Indeed, he has been restricted to just five Premier League appearances so far this season.