Man Utd to release Zlatan Ibrahimovic imminently

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to leave Manchester United imminently, according to the BBC.

The Swedish striker, aged 36, will reportedly be released in the very near future.

His contract is due to expire on June 30, but manager Jose Mourinho has agreed to let him leave before that.

Ibrahimovic has been strongly linked with a move to LA Galaxy in recent months. With the new Major League Soccer season getting underway earlier this month, a move to the States looks to be the most likely reason for the former Paris Saint-Germain star’s early release.

There has so far been no official confirmation of Ibrahimovic’s departure from United.

Ibrahimovic joined United on a free transfer from PSG in 2016. He has scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for the Red Devils.

But his first season at Old Trafford came to a premature end when he suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in the Europa League game against Anderlecht last April.

He fought back to fitness and has made seven appearances for United this season, but has more recently been sidelined with a knee injury.