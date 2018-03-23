Man Utd stars bid farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United players have taken to social media to say their goodbyes to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

News broke yesterday that the veteran Swedish striker, aged 36, would be leaving Old Trafford with immediate effect. He has been released from his contract three months early and is widely expected to join Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

Midfielder Paul Pogba and left-back Ashley Young were among those to take time out from international duty to bid farewell to their now former team-mate.

Here’s what they had to say…