Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku reacts to Sevilla defeat

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has posted on Instagram to give his reaction to last night’s Champions League exit at the hands of Sevilla.

Most of the Red Devils’ players opted to give social a wide berth following their unexpected defeat in their last-16 tie.

But Lukaku felt obliged to stick his head above the parapet to clarify comments made in a post-match interview in which he had said some of his team-mates were “hiding”.

Lukaku wrote: “Never will i criticise my teammates! Hiding your face when you’re upset in the dressing room is normal… The result is terrible but we’re @manchesterunited we will bounce back for sure with your support! Another big game coming up time to prepare for that one! 200 Goals now in my young career but it’s time to add trophies in my career… time to work even harder.”

The Belgium international had earlier told BT Sport: “Some things were flawed with some players, some players were hiding. The deception was really big, because you know I think we started the game well, and then we started to let them have control in the game.”

He added: “Not hiding, but I mean in the dressing room, because some people were disappointed with the result because we expected better from ourselves.”

You can see the Lukaku post-match interview in the video below.