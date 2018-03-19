Man Utd trigger one-year contract extension for Ashley Young

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension in Ashley Young’s contract, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international was due to be out of contract at the end of the season and would have been able to leave United on a free transfer.

But the Red Devils have taken up on option that allows them to extend Young’s deal until June 2019.

The 32-year-old, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday before the start of the 2018/19 campaign, has been resurgent this season under Jose Mourinho.

He has established himself as Mourinho’s first-choice left-back for much of the season and earned a recall to the England squad. He is in Gareth Southgate’s squad to face Holland and Italy in friendlies this month and is in with a good shout of going to the World Cup this summer.

Young was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Aston Villa in 2011 and won the Premier League title in 2013.