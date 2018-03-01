Man Utd trio extend contracts

Manchester United have extended the contracts of three first-team players, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Versatile defender Daley Blind, winger-turned-full-back Ashley Young and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone have are all now tied to the Red Devils until June 2019 after the club took up options in their contracts.

Blind, Young and Johnstone were all due to be out of contract and available on free transfers at the end of the season.

Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and captain Michael Carrick, who is retiring, are now the only senior pros who will be out of contract this summer.

Blind could yet leave at the end of the season. He has been linked with clubs in Italy. The extension ensures United can still demand a fee for the Netherlands international.

Young, aged 32, has had a resurgent season and forced his way back into the England setup. The report claims he will be hopeful of earning fresh terms to keep him at Old Trafford beyond 2019.

Johnstone, aged 24, is currently on loan at Aston Villa. Like Blind, he could still be offloaded.

The academy product has impressed in the Championship, with the Villans expressing an interest in signing him permanently, while Jose Mourinho has David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira and Kieran O’Hara at his disposal.