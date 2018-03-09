Man Utd vs Liverpool team news

There is no doubting the pick of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures: it’s the Saturday lunchtime kick-off between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Ahead of the clash between the old rivals, here is the latest team news for both sides.

Man Utd team news for Liverpool game

Manchester United could welcome midfielder Marouane Fellaini back into the squad for tomorrow’s game.

The Belgium international has not featured since sustaining a knee injury during a seven-minute substitute appearance against Tottenham Hotspur on January 31. He subsequently underwent surgery on his knee.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, manager Jose Mourinho also declared Eric Bailly fully fit for the game. The Ivorian defender has made two substitute appearances since returning from a three-month layoff due to a knee injury.

Forward Anthony Martial is likely to be absent after missing Monday’s 2-3 comeback win at Crystal Palace through injury. Mourinho suggested Fellaini would be the only returning player.

Liverpool team news for Man Utd game

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson looks set to shake off a dead leg to be available to face United tomorrow.

He sustained the injury late in the midweek draw against Porto at Anfield, but manager Jurgen Klopp told his press conference that Henderson had looked okay in training at Melwood on Thursday.

Andy Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum both missed the Porto game through injury, but are in contention for Saturday’s game.

Nathaniel Clyne is fit and back in training, but will not be considered for selection after a lengthy layoff.