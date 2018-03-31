Man Utd weighing up bids for Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane

Manchester United are considering a summer bid for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti or Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane as they plan an upgrade to their backline this summer, according to the Daily Star.

Manager Jose Mourinho is weighing up whether a move for Barca’s Umtiti or Madrid’s Varane would be the best option.

The Red Devils boss wants a star name to partner Eric Bailly at the heart of his defence.

The report suggests that a move for Umtiti would be the easier deal to pull off. The France international, aged 24, would apparently be more tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford than his compatriot, who is also aged 24.

Umtiti is in contract discussions with Barca, but the Camp Nou hierarchy are not prepared to match his £150,000-a-week wage demands. He currently earns £50,000-a-week.

His current deal runs until June 2021, so the Catalan giants are under no pressure to sell.

Varane was given his debut at Madrid by Mourinho, but is now a key part of the European champions’ side.