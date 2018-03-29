Man Utd weighing up a move for Spurs starlet Nonso Madueke

Manchester United are considering a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur youngster Nonso Madueke, according to the Daily Mail.

The 16-year-old has reportedly turned down the offer of a contract at Spurs and is now tipped to join the Red Devils.

Madueke can now sign professional terms, but has opted against doing so with his current club.

United, who have been tracking his progress for the past year-and-a-half, have invited the England youth international to join their under-16s squad in Spain this week to take part in the MIC Tournament.

Spurs rate Madueke highly and had registered him in their squad to play in the UEFA Youth League – an under-19s competition – this season.

The skilful midfielder was named player of the tournament when he played for Spurs in the Sonnenland Cup in 2017.

He has also thought to be a target for Tottenham’ London rivals Chelsea.

Since Madueke has been offered a new contract at his current club, Spurs will be due compensation if he moves elsewher.