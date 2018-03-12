Man Utd’s Scott McTominay receives Scotland call-up

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been named in Scotland’s squad for their upcoming friendlies.

New manager Alex McLeish’s has included the youngster in his first squad for the games against Costa Rica and Hungary later this month.

McTominay’s international future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, since the 21-year-old established himself as a regular starter for United.

He was born in Lancaster, but qualifies to play for Scotland through his Scottish father. He attended training camps for Scotland youth teams and has suggested that his international career was likely to be with them, but has not played for any national team at any age group.

England manager Gareth Southgate was rumoured to have spoken to McTominay in recent weeks to discuss his plans.

With McLeish’s first two games in charge only friendlies, the United academy product would still be able to switch allegiances even if he features for Scotland.

McTominay has earned glowing reviews from United manager Jose Mourinho in recent months. He has clocked up 17 senior appearances for the Red Devils so far this season and is now getting picked for big games, including starting the 2-1 win over Liverpool last weekend.