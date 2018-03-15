Marco Verratti and Paul Pogba swap deal planned

A swap deal involving Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti has been planned, according to The Independent.

Intermediaries have reportedly been involved in helping United put contingency plans in place in case Pogba’s relationship with manager Jose Mourinho deteriorates any further.

One proposal was for Pogba, aged 24, to be offloaded to PSG, with Italy international Verratti moving in the opposite direction.

The fact that both players are represented by agent Mino Raiola could help to smooth the deal.

But the report suggests that the transfer remains unlikely. United are hopeful that Mourinho and Pogba will be able to resolve their recent problems, while the club still see their record signing as a player for the future.

All involved are said to be determined to make Pogba’s Old Trafford career work.

Verratti, aged 25, joined PSG from Pescara in July 2012. He has since clocked up 234 appearances for the big-spending Ligue 1 side.