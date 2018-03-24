Marcus Rashford linked with Real Madrid move

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford is a transfer target for Real Madrid, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

The report claims Los Blancos are infatuated with the young England international. They are apparently impressed by his technique and versatility.

Rashford, aged 20, is said to be on a list of potential targets that also includes Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi, Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Madrid are seeking a long-term successor to talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, aged 33, and are hoping to rebuild after a disappointing season in La Liga.

United are desperate to keep hold of their homegrown youngster, but the report suggest that their early Champions League exit and manager Jose Mourinho increasingly abrasive demeanour could allow Madrid to take advantage.

Despite his reputation as one of Europe’s top talents, Rashford is still not a guaranteed starter for Mourinho’s United.