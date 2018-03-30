Marouane Fellaini linked with Monaco move

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini could join Monaco on a free transfer this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Ligue 1 champions are the latest side to express an interest in signing the Belgium international when his United contract expires on June 30.

Fellaini, aged 30, has failed to agree terms with the Red Devils over an extended deal and, although manager Jose Mourinho would prefer to keep him at Old Trafford, he now looks set to leave.

Turkish side Besiktas have long been touted as the favourites to sign the former Everton man, while Monaco’s domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interest.

But there is now a new option on the table.

Having sold a raft of young stars in recent seasons – and with the likes of winger Thomas Lemar tipped to move this summer – Monaco are keen to add some top-level experience to their ranks. Fellaini is an attractive and achievable target.