Massimiliano Allegri ready to take Arsenal job

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is willing to take the Arsenal job this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The Italian boss is reportedly prepared to quit the Serie A champions in order to move to the Emirates Stadium, if long-serving Gunners manager Arsene Wenger stands down at the end of the season.

Allegri, aged 50, is said to be learning English and has told friends that he is prepared to say “yes” to Arsenal if he is offered the job.

He was in north London last week to guide his Juve side to victory over Tottenham Hotspur in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Allegri is tied to the Bianconeri until June 2020, but is said to fear that his bosses at the club are preparing to replace him this summer.

Allegri took charge of Juventus in 2014. He has led them to three Serie A titles and two Champions League finals in his three full seasons in charge to date.