Mo Salah set to reject Real Madrid and sign new £200,000-a-week deal at Liverpool

Liverpool star Mo Salah will reject interest from Real Madrid to stay at Anfield this summer, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Egypt international, aged 25, has established himself as one of European football’s top talents with a sensational debut season on Merseyside.

His 36 goals so far this term had attracted Los Blancos, who are tipped to move for the former Roma and Chelsea man in the next transfer window.

But Salah is set to turn down the prospect of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of signing a new £200,000-a-week deal with Liverpool.

He reportedly wants to prove himself in the Premier League over a sustained period and has told friends he will be staying with the Reds.

Salah is said to be aware of the interest from Madrid, but is not desperate to force a move to La Liga.

The Liverpool hierarchy are ready to reward him with the bumper new deal.