Mousa Dembele puts Spurs contract talks on hold

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has raised doubts over his future at the club after stalling talks over a new contract.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Belgium international has told the north London club that he will not be signing a new deal before this summer’s World Cup, so discussions have been put on hold.

Dembele, aged 30, will still have 12 months to run on his existing deal this summer, so Spurs are not at risk of losing him on the cheap.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is said to be desperate to keep hold of Dembele, even if it means risking him leaving on a free transfer in July 2019. But the north London club’s hierarchy could take a different route if the former Fulham man still hasn’t committed to a new deal by the end of the summer.

Spurs still intend to offer Dembele new terms and the player is reported to be happy at the club. But his next contract is likely to be his final long-term deal and he might be faced with the option of a shorter deal at his current club or more security elsewhere.