Neymar linked with move to Man City or Man Utd

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar could move to the Premier League with Manchester City or Manchester United next summer, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The world’s most expensive player is reportedly planning to leave Parc des Princes in 2019, just two years after his £198m move from Barcelona.

City and United are said to be in the running to sign the Brazil international at that stage.

European champions Real Madrid are prominent among the group of elite clubs tracking the 26-year-old.

Neymar’s camp are assessing all the possible options and have not ruled out a move to the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s are currently romping to the Premier League title and into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Nor have they ruled out a switch to Old Trafford. The article claims Neymar is a big fan of the Premier League and that big-spending United would love to land a player of his magnitude.