N’Golo Kante in training ground collapse

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante fainted and lost consciousness after training last week, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The France international collapsed at the Blues’ Cobham training ground last Friday as he and team-mates prepared for Sunday’s game against Manchester City.

Kante’s team-mates were reportedly terrified the former Leicester City man had suffered a heart problem when he slumped in front of them in the dressing room after training.

A club doctor was on the scene within seconds and the midfielder soon regained consciousness. He was sent to see a specialist for cardiology tests and was given the all-clear.

Kante travelled north with the rest of Antonio Conte’s squad and was cleared to play at the Etihad Stadium. But he complained of feeling unwell on the morning of the game and sat out of the 1-0 defeat.

The freezing conditions at training last week are touted as a possible reason for Kante’s scare.