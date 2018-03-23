Nottingham Forest owner charged with heroin trafficking

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been charged with trafficking heroin in his native Greece.

The 50-year-old, who bought Forest 10 months ago in a £50m takeover, has been accused of smuggling 2.1 tonnes of heroin into Greece in 2014.

The charges relate to a three-year investigation into the Noor 1 tanker, which was intercepted by authorities in the port of Piraeus.

Marinakis, who made his fortune as a shipping magnate, also owns Greek Super League giants Olympiacos.

This evening Greek public prosecutor Eirini Tziva announced “very serious charges” relating to the alleged heroin trafficking and financing an illegal operation.

According to The Guardian, a judicial review into Noor 1 had followed the money and found suspicious bank transfers, which court sources claimed were linked to the impounded vessel and suspected of financing it.

Forest are currently sitting in 16th place in the Championship table. Marinakis owns 80 per cent of the club following his takeover in May 2017.