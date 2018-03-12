Paul Pogba misses training ahead of Man Utd vs Sevilla

Manchester United look set to be without Paul Pogba for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Sevilla after he was absent from training today.

The France international missed the Saturday lunchtime win over Liverpool after sustaining an injury in training on Friday.

His team-mates were back on the pitches at Carrington today to prepare for Tuesday night’s last-16 second leg game, but there was no sign of Pogba.

The 24-year-old is now a major doubt for the Sevilla game. United are yet to comment on the nature or severity of his injury, but he is highly unlikely to play having missed today’s training session.

Pogba was dropped for the first leg, which ended in a 0-0 draw in Spain a fortnight ago, after some underwhelming displays. But he was pressed into action early in the match after team-mate Ander Herrera suffered a hamstring injury.

Youngster Scott McTominay is likely to continue in midfield in Pogba’s absence.