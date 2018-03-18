Paul Pogba’s agent offering him to potential buyers

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is being dangled in front of potential buyers by his agent, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Pogba’s representative Mino Raiola is reportedly sounding out clubs to gauge their interest in signing the midfielder.

Raiola is said to be working on possible options for his client after Pogba’s recent falling out with manager Jose Mourinho.

The 25-year-old has been regularly benched or substituted in recent weeks.

Pogba returned to United from Juventus for a then world record fee of £89m in 2016. He is said to be determined to prove himself at Old Trafford, where he was on the books for three years before his move to Italy in 2012.

But Raiola is working on alternative plans after relations with Mourinho soured.

He is also said to be agitating for an improved contract for Pogba since January signing Alexis Sanchez is being paid £150,000-a-week more than the France international.