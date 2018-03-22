Photo: Arsenal stars head to gig together

A group of Arsenal stars who are not on international duty this week took the opportunity to head to a gig together on Wednesday evening.

Young first-team players Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Hector Bellerin were among those to attend Atlanta hip hop trio Migos’ performance at the 02 Academy Brixton, in south London.

The Gunners and their group posed for a photo, which was posted to Twitter by centre-back Holding.

In an accompanying tweet, he wrote: “Migos with the Gang Gang.”