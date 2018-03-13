Photo: Chelsea star on the pitch at Camp Nou

Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez has made himself at home on his return to former club Barcelona.

The Blues star and his team-mates were at Camp Nou this evening to train ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Barca.

He plonked himself on the turf at his old stomping ground and posed for a photo surround by a group of kids, who are presumably family members.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “The best team!!!”

He is presumably referring to the children, but some of his followers on social media suggested he was declaring where his loyalties really lie ahead of the game.