Photo: Marcos Rojo signs new Man Utd contract

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has signed a new contract that ties him to the club until June 2021.

The Red Devils have an option to extend the deal by an extra year until June 2022.

Rojo told United’s website: “Since I joined Manchester United, it has been everything I thought it would be and more. I am extremely happy to extend my stay at this great club.

“When I joined, my aim was to help the team win trophies and we have done that over the past couple of seasons. I am working hard to get back on the pitch. I would like to thank the fans for their support and the manager for the confidence and help he has given me both on and off the pitch.”

We are delighted to announce that Marcos Rojo has extended his contract with #MUFC until June 2021, with the option to extend for a further year. Full statement: https://t.co/5Vznqbc4pE pic.twitter.com/G0X2BNFFaP — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 16, 2018

Argentina international Rojo joined United from Sporting Lisbon in a £16m deal in August 2014. The five-year contract he signed at that stage was due to expire at the end of next season.

The 27-year-old is now committed to the club beyond his 31st birthday.

Although Rojo was signed by former manager Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho has been full of praise for the versatile defender.

He said: “Marcos has gone from strength to strength over the past couple of seasons, and has always shown great professionalism.

“Although his injury has kept him sidelined over these past few weeks, Marcos is working hard to return to full fitness. He is always ready to put his body on the line for this club and I am delighted he has signed a new contract.”

Rojo has won an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League during his time at Old Trafford. He has made 105 appearances for United, scoring two goals.